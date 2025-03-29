Financial Counselors Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 594,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

