Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

