Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

