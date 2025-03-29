Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
