Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Voestalpine

Voestalpine Stock Performance

VLPNY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.