Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 830319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

