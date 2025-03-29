Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

