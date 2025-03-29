Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Declines By 34.3%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UBAAF opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Urbana has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

