Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
