Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.