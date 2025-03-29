Modern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

