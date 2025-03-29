Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

