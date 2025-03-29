15,289 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

RQI stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.