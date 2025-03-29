Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,334.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$4,564.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$3,535.00 and a 12 month high of C$5,040.00. The firm has a market cap of C$68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4,776.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4,554.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

