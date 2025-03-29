Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $3,014,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 4.3 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

