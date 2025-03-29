Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 200,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$412,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 16,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$40,250.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

LGC stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of -0.26.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.