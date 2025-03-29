Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Sells A$160,361.81 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Brett Gallagher sold 90,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.12), for a total value of A$160,361.81 ($100,856.48).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Featured Articles

