Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Buys A$249,948.06 in Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Scott Didier purchased 108,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,948.06 ($157,200.03).

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Johns Lyng Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Johns Lyng Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

