Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,027.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,300,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $598.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.