Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $209,312.36 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $67.20 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.