Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $209,312.36 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $67.20 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

