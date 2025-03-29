TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

