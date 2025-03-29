TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

