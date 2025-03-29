2,393 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after acquiring an additional 948,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

