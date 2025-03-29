TIAA Trust National Association Has $317,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

