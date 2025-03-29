iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18,741.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 330,039 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 758.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,101,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 195,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.