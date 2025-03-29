TIAA Trust National Association Sells 9,145 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

