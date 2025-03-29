TIAA Trust National Association Buys 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

