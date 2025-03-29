TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 400 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.