TIAA Trust National Association Sells 356 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

