TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in EQT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in EQT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

