Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in IBEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,668. This represents a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,310,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,729.92. This represents a 18.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,412 shares of company stock worth $4,659,939 in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBEX Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $322.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.75.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.