Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

