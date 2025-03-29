Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,267 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Quarry LP lifted its stake in InMode by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

InMode Price Performance

INMD opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.08.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

