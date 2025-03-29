Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insmed Stock Up 0.4 %

Insmed stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,885,606.40. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,155.20. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.