Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 39,721 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
CPRX stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
