Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 480 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00.

NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $971.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $866.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

