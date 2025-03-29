Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 43,848 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $536,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,255,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,203,048.24. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12.

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,679,806.74.

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $860.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

