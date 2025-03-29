Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

CCL opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $11,249,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

