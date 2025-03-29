Patrick C. Muttart Sells 18,629 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart sold 18,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$1,305,885.45.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at C$68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$73.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

