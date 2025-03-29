Robert Meese Sells 5,351 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $1,712,427.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,820,276.10. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.74 and a 200-day moving average of $323.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,343,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,734,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.