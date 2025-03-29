Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,470,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $63.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

