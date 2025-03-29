170,317 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 170,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In related news, insider James Frew purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,754.70. The trade was a 38.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $415,233.28. This trade represents a 29.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

AMPY opened at $3.89 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

