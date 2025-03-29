Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 3,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 222,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,927,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,786 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 31,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 252,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.