EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,603 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $83.55 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

