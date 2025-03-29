Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE HMY opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

