Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$19.61 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

