XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.68.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

