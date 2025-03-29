Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LCFS opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$116.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

