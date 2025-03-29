Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$1.27. Mogo shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 42,203 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Mogo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mogo

Mogo Trading Down 9.2 %

About Mogo

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.15. The firm has a market cap of C$31.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.70.

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.