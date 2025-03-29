Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scienjoy Stock Down 12.9 %

SJ stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

