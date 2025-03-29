Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Scienjoy Stock Down 12.9 %
SJ stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.
