Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.97. Surna shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 7,664 shares trading hands.
Surna Stock Up 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
