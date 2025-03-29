High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.61. High Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 36,157 shares trading hands.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $131,984.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,776.04. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.